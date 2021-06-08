Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,782 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

