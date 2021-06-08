Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 571.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

NYSE WPM opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

