Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 845 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8,450.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.