Swiss National Bank Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Hecla Mining worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 816,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,243. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

