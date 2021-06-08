Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,246 shares of company stock valued at $563,496. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OFC. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

