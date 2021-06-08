Swiss National Bank Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,378 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Independent Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

