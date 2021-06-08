Swiss National Bank Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of American Equity Investment Life worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,005 shares of company stock worth $2,089,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

