Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 99,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $222.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $233.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

