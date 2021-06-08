Fiera Capital Corp Sells 9,359 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Incyte by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Incyte by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

