Fiera Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $252.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

