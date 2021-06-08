Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Separately, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

NASDAQ BCACU opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

