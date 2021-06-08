Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $165,000 in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 100.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenrose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Greenrose Acquisition by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

GNRS opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

