Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $683,000 Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,207,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 255,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 136,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

