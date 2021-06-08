Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE:NRG opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.