Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Allegion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.58. Allegion plc has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

