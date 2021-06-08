Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,113 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 2,344.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

ABB opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

