Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,981 shares of company stock worth $5,016,718. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.