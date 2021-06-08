Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 52.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $10,447,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGames alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGames currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

NeoGames stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43. NeoGames S.A. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $70.39.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.