Fiera Capital Corp Sells 34,284 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,284 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $11,574,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after buying an additional 234,854 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director David E. Goel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $2,349,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $56,448.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,899.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,304. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

