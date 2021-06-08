Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,608,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of SPHY opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

