Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1,985.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,558,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after acquiring an additional 402,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $96.80.

