Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $301.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.33 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

