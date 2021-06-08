Reviewing Poshmark (POSH) & Its Peers

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Poshmark to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million $16.84 million 38.39 Poshmark Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 6.92

Poshmark’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Poshmark and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Poshmark Competitors 211 1012 3104 59 2.69

Poshmark currently has a consensus target price of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 26.85%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 23.23%. Given Poshmark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Poshmark Competitors -4.59% -5.95% 0.54%

Summary

Poshmark competitors beat Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

