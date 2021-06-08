Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,360 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $198.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

