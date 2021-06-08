$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excellon Resources during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Excellon Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 53,937 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

EXN stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

