Head-To-Head Contrast: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

3.8% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 20.65% 16.53% 9.99% Intel 23.93% 27.59% 14.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Microelectronics and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 1 4 0 2.50 Intel 13 12 13 0 2.00

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 20.56%. Intel has a consensus target price of $62.76, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Given United Microelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Intel.

Dividends

United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Microelectronics pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intel pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intel has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Intel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and Intel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 3.62 $814.13 million $0.42 22.81 Intel $77.87 billion 2.96 $20.90 billion $5.30 10.77

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than United Microelectronics. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intel beats United Microelectronics on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. The company also provides Internet of Things products, including high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications; and computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.