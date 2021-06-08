Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Target Price at C$56.94

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

TSE:AIF opened at C$57.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.1577594 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total value of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,567.60. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,548.76. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,180 shares of company stock valued at $837,996.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

