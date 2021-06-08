The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $25.60 Average PT from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,268 shares of company stock valued at $966,889 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter worth $204,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

