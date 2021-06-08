5,854 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

