Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 222,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Avid Bioservices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,838 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -794.74 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.