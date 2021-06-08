Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 282,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $157.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

