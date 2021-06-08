Barings LLC Invests $209,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.23. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

