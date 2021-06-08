Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $274,000 Stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYB. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

