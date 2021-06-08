Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $226,000 Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,656,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,462 shares of company stock worth $1,055,960 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $122.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.57. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

