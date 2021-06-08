20,873 Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCADU opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

In related news, CEO Suying Liu sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCADU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.