John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $11,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.56. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

