CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1,292.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.