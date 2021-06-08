Barings LLC Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 547.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

