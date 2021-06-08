Barings LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $65,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.94. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

