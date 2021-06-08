Barings LLC Sells 143 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $446.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

