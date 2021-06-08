The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

