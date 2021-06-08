Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $334,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

