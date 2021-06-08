Fiserv, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.09. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.