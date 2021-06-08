Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 190,880 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Equitable worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $99,138,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Equitable by 653.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,355,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of EQH opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

