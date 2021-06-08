Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

FCPT stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

