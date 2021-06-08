Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.26 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 143.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $20,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,481,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,386,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

NYSE WCN opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

