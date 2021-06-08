Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.68 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3,980.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,176 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.57% of EPR Properties worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

EPR stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

