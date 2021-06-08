GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 492.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.45 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

