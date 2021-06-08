State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 26,548 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of United Community Banks worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

