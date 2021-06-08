Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,978 shares during the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.60. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

